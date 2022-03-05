DNB Asset Management AS Increases Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $11,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 15.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,843,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,764,839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222,814 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,489,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,558,000 after purchasing an additional 170,126 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,532,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,809,000 after purchasing an additional 512,433 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 21.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,813,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $350,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,515 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.1% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,179,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,042,000 after purchasing an additional 204,069 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRVL. Summit Insights lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Argus raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.92.

In related news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 9,778 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total value of $646,032.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $352,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 370,799 shares of company stock worth $30,004,420 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $63.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.64, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.20. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -45.28%.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

