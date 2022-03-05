DNB Asset Management AS Lowers Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

DNB Asset Management AS cut its holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 123,040 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned 0.31% of Diodes worth $15,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DIOD opened at $83.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.00. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $68.01 and a fifty-two week high of $113.98.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. Diodes had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diodes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.67.

In other news, SVP Julie Holland sold 31,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total transaction of $2,667,097.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $336,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,505 shares of company stock worth $4,289,111 in the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

