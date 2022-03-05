DNB Asset Management AS Lowers Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

DNB Asset Management AS cut its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,227 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $18,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management by 158.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 562.7% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Erste Group cut shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.88.

NYSE WM opened at $157.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.59 and a 52 week high of $168.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $65.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

Waste Management declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,247 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,255. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

