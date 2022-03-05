DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 23,318 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,651 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,318 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned 0.09% of Exact Sciences worth $12,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 1,562.5% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 214.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 61.5% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $70.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of -20.44 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $65.20 and a twelve month high of $140.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.19.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $473.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.56 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 33.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.95%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Exact Sciences news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 938 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $74,617.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 940 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $74,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,636 shares of company stock worth $4,443,252 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

EXAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $133.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exact Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.21.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

