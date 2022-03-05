DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 2,744 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $12,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Moody’s by 421.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $402.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $417.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $405.09.

NYSE MCO opened at $325.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $369.93. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $278.06 and a 1 year high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 91.13% and a net margin of 35.61%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.77%.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $153,759.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

