DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 641 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $13,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hikari Power Ltd grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 74,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,589,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,140,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.72.

NYSE:ROP opened at $454.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $451.22 and its 200 day moving average is $466.35. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $367.20 and a fifty-two week high of $505.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a PE ratio of 41.97, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.06. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.00, for a total value of $474,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total value of $112,302.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,250 shares of company stock worth $1,537,303 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

