DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 73,677 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,677 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.09% of Apollo Global Management worth $15,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 3.3% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $1,425,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director A B. Krongard acquired 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.23 per share, for a total transaction of $92,441.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 259,459 shares of company stock valued at $18,272,841. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $101.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

APO opened at $63.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.88 and a 200 day moving average of $67.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $597.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.54 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 18.52%. Apollo Global Management’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 21.53%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

