DNB Asset Management AS Raises Stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,796 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 764 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.09% of Signature Bank worth $17,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 3.1% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 28.6% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 1.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 93,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 3.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 2.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 104,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

SBNY opened at $304.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $333.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $206.00 and a 12-month high of $374.76.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 39.74% and a return on equity of 12.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 19.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $475.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Signature Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.92.

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

