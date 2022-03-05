DNB Asset Management AS Raises Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,008 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Moderna were worth $13,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors grew its position in Moderna by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 10,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in Moderna by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Moderna by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Moderna stock opened at $136.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $179.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.76. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $117.34 and a one year high of $497.49. The stock has a market cap of $54.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.56.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $1.46. Moderna had a return on equity of 140.21% and a net margin of 66.06%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on MRNA shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners raised Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America raised Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.36.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.35, for a total value of $2,541,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $98,352.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 288,513 shares of company stock valued at $63,497,871. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

