DNB Asset Management AS Raises Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,432 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 4,558 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in American Express were worth $18,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in American Express by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,467 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 4,057 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $172.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $131.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.16. American Express has a one year low of $135.13 and a one year high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is 17.22%.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total value of $5,408,960.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $47,803,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AXP has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.50.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

