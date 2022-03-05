DNB Asset Management AS Sells 11,959 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,959 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.05% of Ares Management worth $12,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,801,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,240,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,154 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Management by 13.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,878,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $433,993,000 after buying an additional 711,626 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ares Management by 48.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,799,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,407,000 after buying an additional 583,297 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Management by 34.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,057,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $151,918,000 after buying an additional 530,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ares Management by 35.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,868,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $137,929,000 after buying an additional 493,460 shares during the last quarter. 44.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ares Management alerts:

ARES stock opened at $74.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $47.77 and a one year high of $90.08. The company has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.92.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. Ares Management had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 16.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 88.68%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ARES shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Ares Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 46,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total transaction of $3,635,361.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 114,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $9,004,103.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 346,978 shares of company stock worth $27,492,390. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ares Management Profile (Get Rating)

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.