DNB Asset Management AS Sells 35,741 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

DNB Asset Management AS cut its holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,343,213 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 35,741 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $11,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BBD. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Palladiem LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 2.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on Banco Bradesco in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Shares of BBD opened at $3.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $5.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average of $3.84.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0027 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.83%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.32%.

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

