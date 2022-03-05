Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $10,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $143.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $149.37. The company has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.73.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DLTR shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $119.45 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.45.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

