Dora Factory (DORA) Market Capitalization Tops $24.55 Million

Dora Factory (CURRENCY:DORA) traded up 11.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 5th. Dora Factory has a market cap of $24.55 million and approximately $20.04 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dora Factory has traded up 29.4% against the US dollar. One Dora Factory coin can currently be bought for $6.22 or 0.00015786 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dora Factory Coin Profile

Dora Factory (CRYPTO:DORA) is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,949,427 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

Dora Factory Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dora Factory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dora Factory should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dora Factory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

