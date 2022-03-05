dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) Short Interest Down 35.7% in February

dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 35.7% from the January 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

dormakaba stock remained flat at $$675.00 during midday trading on Friday. dormakaba has a 12 month low of $675.00 and a 12 month high of $675.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $675.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $675.00.

Separately, Societe Generale lowered shares of dormakaba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

dormakaba Holding AG provides access and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through Access Solutions AMER, Access Solutions APAC, Access Solutions DACH, Access Solutions EMEA, and Key?&?Wall Solutions segments. It offers door hardware products, such as door closer systems, door locks, escape route systems, electrical strikes, and panic hardware systems; entrance systems, including automatic sliding, revolving, swing, and barrier free opening doors, as well as sensor barriers, security interlocks, exit lanes, and turnstiles; and access control systems for corporate, SAP, small and medium enterprises, microenterprises, and residential customers.

