DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a drop of 30.2% from the January 31st total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE DBL opened at $17.25 on Friday. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a fifty-two week low of $17.02 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.02.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 5.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the second quarter worth about $455,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 17.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 178,130 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 26,105 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 5.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,334 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the third quarter worth about $29,000.

Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund or investment trust. The firm invests in debt securities and income-producing investments of any kind, including, without limitation, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, the United States Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt and short-term investments.

