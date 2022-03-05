DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a drop of 30.2% from the January 31st total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NYSE DBL opened at $17.25 on Friday. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a fifty-two week low of $17.02 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.02.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund or investment trust. The firm invests in debt securities and income-producing investments of any kind, including, without limitation, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, the United States Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt and short-term investments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (DBL)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.