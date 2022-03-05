Drax Group (LON:DRX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $543.75

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 543.75 ($7.30) and traded as high as GBX 681.50 ($9.14). Drax Group shares last traded at GBX 678 ($9.10), with a volume of 1,736,839 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on DRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 650 ($8.72) to GBX 700 ($9.39) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Drax Group to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 651 ($8.73) target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 960 ($12.88) to GBX 980 ($13.15) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 750 ($10.06) to GBX 925 ($12.41) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 701.83 ($9.42).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 613.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 543.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.78. The stock has a market cap of £2.71 billion and a PE ratio of 35.13.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.30 ($0.15) per share. This is a boost from Drax Group’s previous dividend of $7.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 1.79%. Drax Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.45%.

In related news, insider Will Gardiner sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 595 ($7.98), for a total transaction of £99,168.65 ($133,058.70).

About Drax Group (LON:DRX)

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

