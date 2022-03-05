Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) Short Interest Down 31.0% in February

Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a decrease of 31.0% from the January 31st total of 49,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DDHRF opened at $4.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.35. Dream Impact Trust has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $4.80.

About Dream Impact Trust

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust specializes in hard asset alternative investments including real estate, real estate lending and infrastructure, including renewable power.

