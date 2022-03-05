Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, a drop of 31.2% from the January 31st total of 74,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.1 days.

OTCMKTS:DRUNF opened at $37.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.94. Dream Unlimited has a 1-year low of $16.99 and a 1-year high of $37.57.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.0791 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 1.15%.

DRUNF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. lifted their target price on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$45.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$46.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Dream Unlimited Company Profile

DREAM Unlimited Corp. engages in the acquisition, management and development of commercial and residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Recurring income and Development. The Recurring income segments consists of Asset management and investments in the Dream Publicly Listed Funds, which includes various agreements with the Dream Publicly Listed Funds, and various development partnerships, Stabilized income generating assets, which includes Arapahoe Basin, a ski hill in Colorado, income producing assets.

