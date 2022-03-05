Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) to post $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Dynagas LNG Partners reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dynagas LNG Partners.
DLNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dynagas LNG Partners in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Shares of NYSE DLNG traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.99. The company had a trading volume of 92,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,616. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.04. Dynagas LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $3.72. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.
Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.
