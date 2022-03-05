Dynamic (DYN) Price Reaches $0.0984

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One Dynamic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0984 or 0.00000250 BTC on popular exchanges. Dynamic has a market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $81.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dynamic has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,436.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,667.60 or 0.06764299 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $105.07 or 0.00266427 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.34 or 0.00743827 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00013540 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00070692 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007644 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.87 or 0.00415531 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $116.47 or 0.00295343 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

Dynamic (CRYPTO:DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Buying and Selling Dynamic

