Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Short Interest Up 56.9% in February

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,040,000 shares, a growth of 56.9% from the January 31st total of 5,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Dynatrace news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 1,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $68,931.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 104,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $6,642,167.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,798 shares of company stock valued at $7,040,125 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DT. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,570,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,268,000 after acquiring an additional 417,094 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 6,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,329,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,289,000 after buying an additional 1,173,297 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DT traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.43. 2,058,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,267,238. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.45, a PEG ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $38.99 and a 1 year high of $80.13.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $240.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.50 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DT shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Dynatrace from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. BTIG Research lowered Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Dynatrace from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.70.

About Dynatrace (Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc offers a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.