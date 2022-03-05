Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $170.17.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EXP shares. Northcoast Research raised Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of EXP stock opened at $134.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.86. Eagle Materials has a 1 year low of $120.47 and a 1 year high of $169.15. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.33.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.07. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $462.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 8,858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Eagle Materials by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Eagle Materials by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

