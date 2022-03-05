Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.96

Shares of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.96 and traded as high as $14.03. Eagle Point Credit shares last traded at $14.02, with a volume of 140,573 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $453.62 million, a PE ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.16.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.98%. Eagle Point Credit’s payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

In other news, insider Oa Eagle Group Investors, Llc sold 34,000 shares of Eagle Point Credit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total transaction of $477,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 679,142 shares of company stock worth $9,586,877. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Eagle Point Credit during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the 4th quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Eagle Point Credit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. 27.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Point Credit Co, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

