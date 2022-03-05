ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) Short Interest Down 34.6% in February

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 34.6% from the January 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ECTM traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.28. 272,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,014. ECA Marcellus Trust I has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.76.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.136 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 50.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th.

ECA Marcellus Trust I is a statutory trust. It owns royalty interest in producing wells and development wells. It also acquires horizontal natural gas development wells to be drilled to the Marcellus Shale formation. The company was founded in March 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

