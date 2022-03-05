Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Acquired by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 1.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Ecolab by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after buying an additional 5,409 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners raised its position in Ecolab by 127.9% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 12,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after buying an additional 6,969 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in Ecolab by 502.1% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 102,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,112,000 after purchasing an additional 85,475 shares during the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Ecolab from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on Ecolab from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.54.

Shares of ECL traded down $3.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $168.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,159,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,074. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.43 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $199.40 and its 200-day moving average is $215.68. The company has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 52.17%.

In other Ecolab news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab (Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

