Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Bought by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC raised its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 590.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,800 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $6,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EIX. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International during the third quarter valued at about $1,296,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Edison International by 22.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 60,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after buying an additional 11,087 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Edison International by 2.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 112,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its stake in Edison International by 3.2% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 22,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in Edison International by 7.4% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 57,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Argus upped their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.29.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $65.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.98. Edison International has a 12-month low of $54.14 and a 12-month high of $68.62.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 140.70%.

Edison International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

