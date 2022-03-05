Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Short Interest Update

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,680,000 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the January 31st total of 5,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Edison International stock opened at $65.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.12 and its 200-day moving average is $61.98. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $54.14 and a fifty-two week high of $68.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Edison International had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Edison International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invst LLC bought a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at about $497,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EIX. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Edison International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.29.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

