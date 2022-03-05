Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.88.

ELMS has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush lowered Electric Last Mile Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen lowered Electric Last Mile Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Benchmark lowered Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities lowered Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter worth about $12,256,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $7,030,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Electric Last Mile Solutions by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after acquiring an additional 198,616 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Electric Last Mile Solutions by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 802,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,638,000 after acquiring an additional 15,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Electric Last Mile Solutions by 371.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 761,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,350,000 after acquiring an additional 599,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELMS traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.79. The stock had a trading volume of 559,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,586. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.53. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $12.00.

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

