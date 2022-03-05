Electric Vehicle Zone Trading Up 4.1% Over Last 7 Days (EVZ)

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 5th. Electric Vehicle Zone has a total market cap of $25.92 million and $300,294.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0585 or 0.00000148 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00044047 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,663.73 or 0.06741630 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,434.97 or 0.99805803 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00044801 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00048439 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. The official message board for Electric Vehicle Zone is blog.naver.com/zin_life . The official website for Electric Vehicle Zone is www.evzlife.com

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electric Vehicle Zone directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electric Vehicle Zone should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electric Vehicle Zone using one of the exchanges listed above.

