Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,300 shares, an increase of 47.4% from the January 31st total of 78,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 181,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of Electricité de France stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.57. The company had a trading volume of 177,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,556. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.43. Electricité de France has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $3.02.

Get Electricité de France alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Electricité de France from €17.00 ($19.10) to €13.70 ($15.39) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. AlphaValue cut shares of Electricité de France to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Electricité de France from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Electricité de France from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.23.

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Electricité de France Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electricité de France and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.