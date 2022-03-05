Electrolux (OTC:ELUXF) Stock Price Down 11.8%

Electrolux AB (OTC:ELUXF – Get Rating) dropped 11.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.00 and last traded at $15.00. Approximately 108 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.75.

Get Electrolux alerts:

About Electrolux (OTC:ELUXF)

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Electrolux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrolux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.