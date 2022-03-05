Electrolux (OTC:ELUXF) Stock Price Down 11.8%

Electrolux AB (OTC:ELUXF – Get Rating) dropped 11.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.00 and last traded at $15.00. Approximately 108 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.75.
About Electrolux (OTC:ELUXF)
