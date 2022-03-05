Electroneum (ETN) Price Hits $0.0056 on Exchanges

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $101.05 million and approximately $193,276.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 57.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,914,561,800 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

