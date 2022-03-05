Elementeum Hits 24-Hour Volume of $702.00 (ELET)

Elementeum (CURRENCY:ELET) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Elementeum has a market capitalization of $24,604.47 and $702.00 worth of Elementeum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elementeum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Elementeum has traded 26.1% higher against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00043932 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,642.72 or 0.06710461 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,400.65 or 1.00046962 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00044940 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00048502 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Elementeum’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,223,113 coins. Elementeum’s official website is www.etherlegends.com . The Reddit community for Elementeum is /r/etherlegends and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elementeum’s official Twitter account is @etherlegends and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elementeum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elementeum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elementeum using one of the exchanges listed above.

