Elysian Market Capitalization Achieves $96,035.15 (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 5th. One Elysian coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Elysian has a market cap of $96,035.15 and approximately $112,910.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Elysian has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Elysian Profile

Elysian is a coin. Its launch date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 coins. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io . The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

