eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.19. eMagin shares last traded at $1.16, with a volume of 365,418 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eMagin from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $84.14 million, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.62.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new position in eMagin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in eMagin during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in eMagin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in eMagin during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in eMagin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

eMagin Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN)

eMagin Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of organic light emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays and related products. Its OLED displays are incorporated with products including military aviation helmets, military weapons sights and targeting systems, night vision and thermal imaging devices, training and simulation, visualization for ocular surgery, mobile ultrasound, and augmented reality applications.

