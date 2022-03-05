Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Holdings Cut by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,869,000 after purchasing an additional 12,147 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 8,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

NYSE:EMR opened at $91.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.02 and a 200-day moving average of $95.59. The company has a market capitalization of $54.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.45. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $86.72 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

About Emerson Electric (Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.