Encompass Health Co. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $1.36 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:EHC)

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Encompass Health in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair analyst M. Larew anticipates that the company will earn $1.36 per share for the quarter.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 832.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share.

EHC has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Encompass Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.22.

NYSE:EHC opened at $67.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.64 and a 200-day moving average of $63.67. Encompass Health has a 52 week low of $56.31 and a 52 week high of $89.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Encompass Health by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,643,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,594,000 after purchasing an additional 145,130 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Encompass Health by 5.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,181,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,929,000 after purchasing an additional 450,688 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,602,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,580,000 after acquiring an additional 29,795 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,696,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,675,000 after acquiring an additional 11,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

