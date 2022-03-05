Enigma Trading Down 12.4% Over Last 7 Days (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One Enigma coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0328 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges. Enigma has a market cap of $456,142.75 and approximately $216,689.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Enigma has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Enigma Coin Profile

Enigma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Enigma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

