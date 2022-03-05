Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) Short Interest Down 31.6% in February

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 183,200 shares, a drop of 31.6% from the January 31st total of 267,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Entera Bio stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.56. The stock has a market cap of $50.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.58. Entera Bio has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $10.16.

ENTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on Entera Bio from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entera Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Entera Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Entera Bio during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Entera Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Entera Bio during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Entera Bio by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 690,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 7,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.98% of the company’s stock.

Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics. It develops an oral formulation of parathyroid hormone. The company was founded on June 1, 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

