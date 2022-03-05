Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.18. Envela shares last traded at $4.12, with a volume of 5,057 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Envela from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.93 million, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELA. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Envela by 35,742.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 15,012 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Envela by 614.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 16,149 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Envela by 1,836.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 15,904 shares during the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envela in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envela in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. 6.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Envela Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA)

Envela Corp. buys and sells all kinds of jewelries including diamonds, fine watches, rare coins and currency, precious metal bullion products, scrap gold, silver, platinum, palladium, collectibles, and other valuables. The firm operates through the following segments: DGSE and ECHG. It offers its products through retail and wholesale stores, and e-commerce sites.

