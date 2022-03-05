EOS (EOS) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.01 Billion

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. During the last seven days, EOS has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. EOS has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion and $214.68 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.05 or 0.00005190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000032 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000209 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,048,711,526 coins and its circulating supply is 982,125,301 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EOS is eos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

Buying and Selling EOS

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

