EpiK Protocol (EPK) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.54 Million

EpiK Protocol (CURRENCY:EPK) traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 5th. One EpiK Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0633 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EpiK Protocol has traded down 27.3% against the U.S. dollar. EpiK Protocol has a total market cap of $8.24 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EpiK Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00043358 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,630.33 or 0.06736019 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,983.26 or 0.99832258 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00044498 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00048303 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002920 BTC.

About EpiK Protocol

EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 130,057,090 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol

EpiK Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EpiK Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EpiK Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EpiK Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EpiK Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EpiK Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.