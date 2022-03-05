EpiK Protocol Price Reaches $0.0597 on Exchanges (EPK)

EpiK Protocol (CURRENCY:EPK) traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. In the last week, EpiK Protocol has traded 29.7% lower against the US dollar. EpiK Protocol has a market capitalization of $7.77 million and $1.54 million worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EpiK Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0597 or 0.00000151 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00043156 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,637.73 or 0.06678285 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,415.50 or 0.99793341 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00043718 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00047885 BTC.

About EpiK Protocol

EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 130,057,090 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol

