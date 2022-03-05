Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 684,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,027,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.34% of Epiphany Technology Acquisition worth $6,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 3.6% in the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 93,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 73.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 11,640 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 19.2% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 95,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 15,333 shares during the last quarter. 63.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPHY opened at $9.79 on Friday. Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $10.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.75.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

