Equalizer (EQZ) Achieves Market Cap of $4.05 Million

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. During the last week, Equalizer has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Equalizer coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000277 BTC on popular exchanges. Equalizer has a market cap of $4.05 million and approximately $251,493.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Equalizer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00043358 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,630.33 or 0.06736019 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,983.26 or 0.99832258 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00044498 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00048303 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Equalizer Profile

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,450,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

Equalizer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equalizer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Equalizer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Equalizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Equalizer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.