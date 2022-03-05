Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Equinix were worth $18,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB grew its holdings in Equinix by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 10,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,693,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its holdings in Equinix by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 3,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 7,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,762,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on EQIX shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TD Securities upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $900.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Equinix from $880.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $846.35.

Shares of EQIX opened at $720.92 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $885.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $733.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $785.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $65.40 billion, a PE ratio of 130.13, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.45.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 26.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $3.10 per share. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 207.22%.

In other Equinix news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.23, for a total value of $960,078.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 4,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.21, for a total value of $3,285,792.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,858 shares of company stock worth $23,638,454. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

