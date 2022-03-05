Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Equitable’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.54. Equitable posted earnings per share of $1.13 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equitable will report full year earnings of $6.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $7.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $7.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Equitable.

Get Equitable alerts:

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EQH. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Equitable from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Equitable from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.58.

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 1,300 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $42,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,958,170. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQH. Capitolis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equitable by 168.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 133,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after purchasing an additional 83,746 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Equitable by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,386,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,094,000 after purchasing an additional 92,905 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Equitable by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 661,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,619,000 after purchasing an additional 74,842 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Equitable by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 46,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Equitable by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 115,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after buying an additional 16,925 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EQH traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.65. 5,006,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,645,079. Equitable has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $37.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.15%.

Equitable Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and comprises two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equitable (EQH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.