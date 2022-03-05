Eramet (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Shares of Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY – Get Rating) dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.09 and last traded at $12.45. Approximately 8,120 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 6,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.69.

Separately, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Eramet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €120.00 ($134.83) target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.94.

Eramet SA produces mining and metallurgical products. It operates business through the following divisions: Nickel, Manganese, and Alloys. The Nickel division includes mining, production, and sales of nickel and its derivative applications. The Manganese division includes the production, sale, and mining of manganese alloys and manganese chemical derivatives.

