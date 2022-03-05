Erdene Resource Development (TSE:ERD) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.42

Shares of Erdene Resource Development Co. (TSE:ERD – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.42 and traded as low as C$0.42. Erdene Resource Development shares last traded at C$0.43, with a volume of 63,900 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 5.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.42. The firm has a market cap of C$125.51 million and a P/E ratio of -21.50.
Erdene Resource Development Company Profile (TSE:ERD)
