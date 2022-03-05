Erdene Resource Development (TSE:ERD) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.42

Shares of Erdene Resource Development Co. (TSE:ERD – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.42 and traded as low as C$0.42. Erdene Resource Development shares last traded at C$0.43, with a volume of 63,900 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 5.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.42. The firm has a market cap of C$125.51 million and a P/E ratio of -21.50.

Erdene Resource Development Company Profile

Erdene Resource Development Corporation focuses in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base mineral deposits in Mongolia. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company principally holds a 100% interest in the Bayan Khundii Gold Project comprising 2,309 hectares located in the Bayankhongor province in Mongolia.

